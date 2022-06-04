$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.78. Colliers International Group reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $117.51. 91,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,592. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $104.35 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

