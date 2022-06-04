$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.06. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,662. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

