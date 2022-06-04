$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.80. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CMC Materials.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCMP traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,451. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.