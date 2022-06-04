10,329 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.16.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

