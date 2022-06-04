103,300 Shares in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 103,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in ironSource by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in ironSource by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of IS stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.