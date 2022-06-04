1,043,252 Shares in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,043,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOACU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

