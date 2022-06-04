107,811 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 107,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up 3.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,709,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.15. 734,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,706. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

