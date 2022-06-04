$110.79 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will report sales of $110.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.50 million. NewAge posted sales of $125.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $457.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $487.42 million, with estimates ranging from $468.37 million to $506.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.
NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 631,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.
About NewAge (Get Rating)
NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.
