$110.79 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will report sales of $110.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.50 million. NewAge posted sales of $125.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $457.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $487.42 million, with estimates ranging from $468.37 million to $506.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 631,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in NewAge in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 28.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

