1,114 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 221,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,099,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $442.69 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.01 and a 200 day moving average of $403.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

