$12.14 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.20 billion and the lowest is $12.06 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $12.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $51.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.61 billion to $52.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.19 billion to $56.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 198,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.03. 4,894,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,122,867. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

