13,588 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,083,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $332.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.04. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

