140,000 Shares in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000.

Shares of OLITU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

