$16.85 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the lowest is $12.10 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $12.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $81.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.30 million to $104.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $79.85 million, with estimates ranging from $57.40 million to $123.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,992. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $687.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.79. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

