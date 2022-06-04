16,285 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,548,000 after buying an additional 3,433,125 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,678,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

