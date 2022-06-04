16,514 Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund comprises about 0.2% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EDD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 268,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

