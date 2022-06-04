$17.43 Million in Sales Expected for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCBGet Rating) will post $17.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for USCB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $17.86 million. USCB Financial posted sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USCB Financial will report full year sales of $71.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $73.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $80.01 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for USCB Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,344,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCB stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $13.09. 29,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,009. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $261.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

