$172.01 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will post $172.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.72 million and the highest is $172.30 million. Employers reported sales of $171.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $685.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.88 million to $697.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $738.80 million, with estimates ranging from $723.09 million to $754.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIG. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,761. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

