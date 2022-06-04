$2.03 EPS Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) will announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.11. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $178.30. The stock had a trading volume of 483,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $153.15 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

