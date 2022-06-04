$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will report $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $362.01 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,574,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALG stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $119.88. 25,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.77. Alamo Group has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Alamo Group (Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.