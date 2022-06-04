$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

Shares of POOL traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $407.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,052. Pool has a 1-year low of $377.52 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

