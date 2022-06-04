$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $12.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

VFC traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $50.08. 1,802,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

