2,585 Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Howard Hughes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 73,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 26.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

