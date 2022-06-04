$293.92 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) to announce $293.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.20 million and the lowest is $283.00 million. Snap One reported sales of $253.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million.

SNPO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

In related news, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John H. Heyman bought 5,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the fourth quarter worth $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth $3,964,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap One stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $12.35. 46,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,141. Snap One has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $937.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

