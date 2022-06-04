2,944 Shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Bought by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 76.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
NBR stock opened at $180.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.42.
NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.
Nabors Industries Profile (Get Rating)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.