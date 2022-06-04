$297.32 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) to report sales of $297.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.42 million to $309.46 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $286.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.85. 286,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,956. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

