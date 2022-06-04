297,300 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 297,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,003,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Shares of BIGC opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,829 shares of company stock worth $4,783,951. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

