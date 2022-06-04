2local (2LC) Market Capitalization Achieves $31,068.07

2local (2LC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, 2local has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. One 2local coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2local has a total market capitalization of $31,068.07 and $26,643.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 118.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.95 or 0.04580604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00429588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031598 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000268 BTC.

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,746,589 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

