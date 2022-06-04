$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will announce $3.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $13.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.33 billion to $13.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,738. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

