$3.74 EPS Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.78. Ryder System reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $13.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.81 to $14.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.60. 508,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,236. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

