3,118,248 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,118,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

VMEO opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

