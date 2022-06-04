32,750 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 93,869 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 290,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,526. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $88.85.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.