3,731 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $120,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,772,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,045,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.45.

DECK stock opened at $270.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.40.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

