381,001 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 381,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Kyndryl as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KD. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $31,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,254. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513 over the last three months.

Shares of KD opened at $11.45 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.