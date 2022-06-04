$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) to report $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.79 billion to $17.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $17.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.34.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,139,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

