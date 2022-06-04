$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.93. 3,150,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,384. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $483,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $274,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 180.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

