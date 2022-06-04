$40.00 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $40.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.48 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $32.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $161.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.19 million to $166.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $180.26 million, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $190.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of SMBK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 15,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

