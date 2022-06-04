407 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in ServiceNow by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 732,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $479,375,000 after purchasing an additional 149,176 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,760,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in ServiceNow by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 273,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,416,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ServiceNow by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 124,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99 shares in the company, valued at $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $492.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.71, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.87 and a 200 day moving average of $554.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

