4,896 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Camping World by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 242,992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Camping World by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

CWH stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.82. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

