$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.31 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $19.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $20.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $23.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.30.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $165.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

