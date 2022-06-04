53,851 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 16.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $7,064,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 26,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 149.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.45.

NYSE BXP opened at $106.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.63. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.49 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

