5,674 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,850,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,271,000 after buying an additional 94,403 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,277,000 after buying an additional 110,529 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after buying an additional 72,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,072,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF opened at $34.52 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.