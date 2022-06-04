$6.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) will post $6.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $25.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $26.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.30. 110,802,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,771,504. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

