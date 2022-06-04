67,134 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,134 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,000. Walmart makes up about 5.6% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $7,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $125.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $344.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

