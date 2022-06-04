683 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beyond Air by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beyond Air by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Beyond Air by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Air by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of XAIR opened at $5.88 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.39.

In other news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,737.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 43,685 shares of company stock worth $293,447 in the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

