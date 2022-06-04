683 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Parsec Capital Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $2,118,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsec Capital Acquisitions alerts:

Parsec Capital Acquisitions stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.