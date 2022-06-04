683 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Parsec Capital Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $2,118,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Parsec Capital Acquisitions stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.06.
Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.
