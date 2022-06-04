7,500 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Fastly accounts for 0.2% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $93,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $33,625,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastly by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 482,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,707,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,248 shares of company stock valued at $559,464. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLY traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,483. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.50. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. Fastly’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

