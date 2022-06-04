$806.01 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) will report $806.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $789.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $714.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $120.46. 184,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average of $122.89. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,320,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after acquiring an additional 187,610 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after acquiring an additional 412,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after acquiring an additional 493,579 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

