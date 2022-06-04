8,229 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $2,862,742.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,006,449 shares of company stock valued at $48,183,322. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

