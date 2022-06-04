$840.57 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will announce $840.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $834.37 million to $846.50 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $811.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 60,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 62.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 66,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 72,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.80. 139,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $97.19 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average is $116.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.