8,604 Shares in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 329,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 148,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period.

In other news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 10,800 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $80,136.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $994,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,497,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,316,657.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

